Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 20,235 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 124.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VFF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Village Farms International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.96.

VFF opened at $13.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -275.94 and a beta of 4.02. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

