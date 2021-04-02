ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Truist Financial

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ICF International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.44.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $90.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.63 and its 200 day moving average is $76.33. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $51.48 and a fifty-two week high of $93.50.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $434.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.56 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 13,282 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,491,000 after purchasing an additional 63,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

