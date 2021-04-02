Brokerages Set MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) PT at $7.25

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MEGEF shares. CIBC increased their price objective on MEG Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities raised MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on MEG Energy from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on MEG Energy from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

