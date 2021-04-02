Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,134.26

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,134.26 ($27.88) and traded as high as GBX 2,436 ($31.83). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,415 ($31.55), with a volume of 800,727 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,368.45 ($30.94).

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,373.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,136.64.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider George G. Weston sold 884,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,319 ($30.30), for a total value of £20,514,592.89 ($26,802,446.94).

About Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

