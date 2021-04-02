BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Down 28.1% in March

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of BIOYF opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96. BioSyent has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $6.63.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

