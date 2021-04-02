Vertical Research Initiates Coverage on FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FDX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen upped their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $313.27.

FDX opened at $283.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.56. The company has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

