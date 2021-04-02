VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND) Declares $0.05 Interim Dividend

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.