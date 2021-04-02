American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Plans $0.50 Dividend

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) declared a dividend on Friday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 43.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group stock opened at $113.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $120.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AFG. TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $150,542.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,481. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,720.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.