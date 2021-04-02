First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Declares Dividend of $0.01

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0118 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

FQVLF stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 2.20.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

