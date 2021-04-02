Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,324,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 55,094 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 161,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 23,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $95.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.29. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $96.34.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

