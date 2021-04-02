Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 13,678 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 13,678 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.05% of DHT worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DHT during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in DHT by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on DHT in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on DHT in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of -0.08.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

