Paloma Partners Management Co Has $406,000 Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,213 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in NiSource were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 177,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in NiSource by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,041,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,947,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NI shares. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

