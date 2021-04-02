Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 104,765 Shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) by 101.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,765 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.09% of Ideanomics worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ideanomics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Ideanomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $755.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34.

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.