Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $912,000 Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,286 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,825,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 91,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 82,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. The company has a market cap of $987.86 million, a P/E ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 2.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $30.24.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

