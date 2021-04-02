Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $940,000 Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total transaction of $146,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,660.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.71, for a total transaction of $930,627.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,254.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,099 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,450. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral stock opened at $305.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.99 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $357.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.97 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.