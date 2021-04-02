H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLUYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.25%.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

