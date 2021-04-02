PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 20,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $1,927,400.00.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $97.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

