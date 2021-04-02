Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their neutral rating on shares of Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Danske downgraded Flex LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flex LNG in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

FLNG stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. Flex LNG has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $489.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.42 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flex LNG had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.26%. Flex LNG’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex LNG during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Flex LNG during the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex LNG during the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 539,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

