Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head Sells 91,754 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 91,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $284,437.40.

Shares of ELVT opened at $3.00 on Friday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $110.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELVT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

