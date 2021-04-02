American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Raised to $38.00 at B. Riley

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.93.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.09. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $34.24.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,613 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,152,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,613,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

