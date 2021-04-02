Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $657.00 at SVB Leerink

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $655.00 to $657.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $637.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $474.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $470.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 4,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

