Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $165.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stephens increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.06.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $144.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.29, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $149.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,271 shares of company stock valued at $16,921,571. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,161,000 after buying an additional 558,916 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,877,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,626,000 after buying an additional 69,729 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 994,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,425,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.