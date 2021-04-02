Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,665 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 43.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TGNA opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Huber Research cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

