Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The New York Times by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in The New York Times by 4.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The New York Times by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,580,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,283,000 after purchasing an additional 365,426 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The New York Times by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The New York Times by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,403,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

In other news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT opened at $50.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.80. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

