Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 488 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 688.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $624.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

