The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 29,186 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,186 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Antero Midstream worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 52,115 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 61,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AM opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $203.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.76 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.49%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

