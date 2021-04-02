L.B. Foster Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 679 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,032% compared to the average volume of 60 call options.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,381 shares during the quarter. L.B. Foster makes up 3.1% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned about 3.21% of L.B. Foster worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

FSTR stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $193.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.05.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $115.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.47 million. Research analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

