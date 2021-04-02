Brokerages Set El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Target Price at $17.00

Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $596.49 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,685,000 after acquiring an additional 363,121 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,756,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after buying an additional 96,581 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after buying an additional 517,156 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 294,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 566,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after buying an additional 18,056 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

