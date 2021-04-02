Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) had its target price hoisted by Maxim Group from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPO opened at $2.33 on Thursday. Precipio has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Precipio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Precipio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precipio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precipio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precipio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

