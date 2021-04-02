HEIDI One Day Volume Reaches $33.00 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. HEIDI has a market cap of $1,469.61 and approximately $33.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEIDI token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEIDI has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About HEIDI

HEIDI (CRYPTO:HDI) is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

