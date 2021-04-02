Equal Trading 105.6% Higher Over Last Week (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Equal has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $68,739.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Equal has traded up 105.6% against the dollar. One Equal token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00051344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,259.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.53 or 0.00645909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00069538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00027953 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

EQL is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,274,650 tokens. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official website is equal.tech

Buying and Selling Equal

