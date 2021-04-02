Cardano Hits Market Cap of $39.05 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $39.05 billion and approximately $2.76 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002037 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00049115 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.08 or 0.00265143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002945 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012663 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022628 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00017080 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

