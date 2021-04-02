Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.01

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.01 and traded as high as C$2.69. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$2.66, with a volume of 432,830 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.21.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$524.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.01.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$41.96 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David John Wilson purchased 40,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.76 per share, with a total value of C$110,952.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,096,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$47,185,760.40.

About Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.