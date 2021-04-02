Hardide (LON:HDD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.05

Hardide plc (LON:HDD)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 30.05 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.34). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.36), with a volume of 72,549 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.05. The firm has a market cap of £15.65 million and a PE ratio of -11.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.97.

About Hardide (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

