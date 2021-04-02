Brokerages Set BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) PT at $77.00

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHP. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of BHP opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.11. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $36.14 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

