Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $937.10

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 937.10 ($12.24) and traded as high as GBX 940.50 ($12.29). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 895 ($11.69), with a volume of 5,801 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £526.16 million and a PE ratio of -26.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 936.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 758.53.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.