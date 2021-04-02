II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $88.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IIVI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on II-VI to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -649.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.05.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $778,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,426,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,173,365. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in II-VI by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of II-VI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

