Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. (FBRC) started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forte Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.37. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $433.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.23.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth $237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

