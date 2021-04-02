SVB Leerink Lowers Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) to Market Perform

SVB Leerink cut shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SENS. Raymond James reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research downgraded Senseonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Senseonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.45.

Senseonics stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $974.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.88. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SENS. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Senseonics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Senseonics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Senseonics by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Senseonics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,972 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Senseonics by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,846 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

