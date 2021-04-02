SVB Leerink Lowers Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) to Market Perform

SVB Leerink cut shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on SENS. Raymond James reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research downgraded Senseonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Senseonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.45.
Senseonics stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $974.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.88. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52.
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.
