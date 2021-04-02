Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LEVI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of LEVI opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -98.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 10,895 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $278,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,877 shares in the company, valued at $99,251.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 10,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $209,324.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,146.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,435,197 shares of company stock worth $34,845,312 in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,476 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.