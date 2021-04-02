National Bank Financial Begins Coverage on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF)

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

TUERF stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

