Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WLK. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $91.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $97.25.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $1,490,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,589.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449 over the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 69.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $378,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1,279.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 96,859 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 25.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 29,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

