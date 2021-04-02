Cortex Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a total market cap of $82.09 million and approximately $11.40 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 26.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,316.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00051207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.75 or 0.00646848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00069600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00027926 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

