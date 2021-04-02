Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Aegis

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) had its target price lifted by Aegis from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sachem Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Shares of Sachem Capital stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. Sachem Capital has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $5.68.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 48.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Sachem Capital will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 9.2%. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 58,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.