Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Raised to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

SPH opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $939.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $305.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,399.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPH. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 417.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

