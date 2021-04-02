Linx (NYSE:LINX) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Linx (NYSE:LINX) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LINX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Santander assumed coverage on shares of Linx in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.60 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.73.

LINX stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Linx has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -663.00 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LINX. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its holdings in Linx by 1,515,171.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 189,408,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 189,396,460 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Linx by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 315,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 60,713 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Linx in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Linx during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Linx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

