Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Update

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,300 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the February 28th total of 258,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 59,816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.91. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Trinity Biotech had a positive return on equity of 277.50% and a negative net margin of 21.75%.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

