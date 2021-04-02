Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Cut to $480.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $510.00 to $480.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $409.50.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $431.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.43. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $275.38 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 94.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,760,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

