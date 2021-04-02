Credits (CS) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 22.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $35.56 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009486 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 75.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000722 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

Credits Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.