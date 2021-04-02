NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.85.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE stock opened at $225.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.75, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE has a 52-week low of $140.96 and a 52-week high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in NICE in the first quarter worth $705,000. State Street Corp grew its position in NICE by 156.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.